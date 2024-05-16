Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $29.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SIX. B. Riley raised Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $26.02. 1,045,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,448. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 82.56 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $28.99.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,734 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,965,000 after buying an additional 1,021,833 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.9% during the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,468,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,536,000 after buying an additional 668,986 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 26,744.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 584,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 582,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,193,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,068,000 after acquiring an additional 535,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

