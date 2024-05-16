Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of SRNE stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 50,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,542. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

About Sorrento Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.