SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSTI. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoundThinking has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.64 million, a PE ratio of -57.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06. SoundThinking has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundThinking will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoundThinking news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $33,398.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,930,131.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,296 shares of company stock valued at $54,459. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SoundThinking by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SoundThinking by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SoundThinking by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in SoundThinking in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in SoundThinking by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

