Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Argus

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Argus from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.73.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.38. 5,685,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,591. The company has a market cap of $86.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.30. Southern has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $79.85.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 7.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 290,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after buying an additional 19,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Southern by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 56,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

