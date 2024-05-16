SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,794,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,904 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,166,000 after purchasing an additional 507,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,291,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,811,359. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.72.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

