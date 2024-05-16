SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,065,841 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 2,575,805 shares.The stock last traded at $25.10 and had previously closed at $25.10.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPAB. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,579.5% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,470,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,288 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,083,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,333,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 528,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 334,226 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

