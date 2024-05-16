SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 86,608 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 77,537 shares.The stock last traded at $143.56 and had previously closed at $143.16.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

