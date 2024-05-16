Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.94.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Sportradar Group Trading Up 10.3 %

SRAD opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.34 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $271.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.36 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.54%. Analysts expect that Sportradar Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 4,538.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 15,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $198,000.

About Sportradar Group

)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

