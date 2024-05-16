Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.73 and last traded at $74.82. Approximately 2,653,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 9,965,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Get Starbucks alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $85.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $346,140 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 481.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 15.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.