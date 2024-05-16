Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,535 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the average volume of 144 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Doma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.03% of Doma worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Doma in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Doma from $6.00 to $6.29 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Doma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOMA remained flat at $6.04 during trading on Thursday. 5,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,831. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. Doma has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $83.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 2,120.08% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $84.61 million during the quarter.

About Doma

Doma Holdings Inc issues residential and commercial title insurance for purchase and refinance transactions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Underwriting; and Corporate and Other. The company offers title insurance underwriting, including policies referred to through its third-party agents' channel; and other insurance services for the residential real estate market.

