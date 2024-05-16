StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Stock Performance
Shares of HSON stock opened at $16.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 million, a P/E ratio of -45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.62.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.02 million. Analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
