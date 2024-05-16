StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Westwater Resources Price Performance
Westwater Resources stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.64. Westwater Resources has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.96.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.
About Westwater Resources
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.
