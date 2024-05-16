StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHFree Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $914,225.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

