StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance
Shares of SDPI stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 62.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products
About Superior Drilling Products
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
