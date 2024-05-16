StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of SDPI stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 62.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

About Superior Drilling Products

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. ( NYSE:SDPI Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

