Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 593,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 396,687 shares.The stock last traded at $28.70 and had previously closed at $28.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.12.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.03 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 14,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $511,677.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 14,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $511,677.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 12,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $436,572.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,433 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,072,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,410,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,730,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after acquiring an additional 136,964 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

