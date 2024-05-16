Susquehanna Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) to Neutral

Susquehanna lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $92.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $51.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.95. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $306.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. Analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director More Avery bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 21,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

