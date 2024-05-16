Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $17.09 EPS

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance
NASDAQ TTWO traded down $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $146.08. 3,274,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.62. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $121.72 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.
