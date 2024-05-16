Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $17.09 EPS

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $146.08. 3,274,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.62. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $121.72 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

