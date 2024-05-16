Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.340-2.590 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6 billion-$5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.9 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.050-0.050 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.4 %

TTWO traded down $2.00 on Thursday, reaching $146.08. 3,561,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,734. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $121.72 and a 52-week high of $171.59. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTWO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.