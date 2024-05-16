Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.050-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.340-2.590 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,348,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,499. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $121.72 and a 12-month high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.40 and its 200-day moving average is $152.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.61.

Insider Activity

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

