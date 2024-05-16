Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.05 EPS

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.05, reports. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million.

Talen Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

TLNE stock traded up $4.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.01. 505,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,780. Talen Energy has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $109.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLNE. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

About Talen Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: PJM, and ERCOT and WECC. It produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services. The company also operates nuclear, fossil, solar, gas, and coal power plants, as well as engages in marketing activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.