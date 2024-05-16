TC Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 16,157 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,045 put options.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

TC Energy stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,716. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.75.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on TRP. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

