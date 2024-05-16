Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) PT Raised to GBX 205 at Berenberg Bank

Team Internet Group (LON:TIG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 185 ($2.32) to GBX 205 ($2.57) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Team Internet Group Trading Up 4.4 %

TIG stock opened at GBX 165.20 ($2.07) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 141.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 131.67. The firm has a market cap of £413.23 million, a PE ratio of 2,360.00 and a beta of 0.41. Team Internet Group has a 1-year low of GBX 112.34 ($1.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 167.50 ($2.10).

Team Internet Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Team Internet Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Team Internet Group’s payout ratio is 2,857.14%.

About Team Internet Group

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.

