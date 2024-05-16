TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Down 1.9% This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $148.17 million and $10.61 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00052419 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00018517 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00012901 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009003 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001003 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,961,194,036 coins and its circulating supply is 6,816,761,909 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

