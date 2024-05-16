Terran Orbital’s (LLAP) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Terran Orbital from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.07.

NYSE:LLAP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,391,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,867. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. Terran Orbital has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $203.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.24.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terran Orbital will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,677,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Terran Orbital by 63.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,298,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,638 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Terran Orbital by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 17,364,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,285 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth $754,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end satellite solutions. It engages in the integrated design, manufacture, and assembly of satellites; and management, operation, and provision of information from satellites that are on-orbit on behalf of its customers from its in-house mission operations centers and integrated international ground communications network using its proprietary software both on the satellite and throughout its ground infrastructure.

