Terran Orbital’s (LLAP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.
LLAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Terran Orbital from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terran Orbital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.07.
Terran Orbital Trading Up 4.2 %
Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Terran Orbital will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Terran Orbital by 32.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.
Terran Orbital Company Profile
Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end satellite solutions. It engages in the integrated design, manufacture, and assembly of satellites; and management, operation, and provision of information from satellites that are on-orbit on behalf of its customers from its in-house mission operations centers and integrated international ground communications network using its proprietary software both on the satellite and throughout its ground infrastructure.
