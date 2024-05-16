Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $65.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Terreno Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $56.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $66.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average of $60.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,981,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,988,000 after acquiring an additional 919,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 10.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,260,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,789,000 after buying an additional 493,182 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,155,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,322,000 after acquiring an additional 727,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,162,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,381,000 after acquiring an additional 291,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 11.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,632,000 after purchasing an additional 411,973 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

