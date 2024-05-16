Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $175.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $200.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.10.

TXN opened at $195.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.20 and its 200-day moving average is $165.08. The company has a market cap of $178.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $195.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

