Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,359,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,599,959. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $195.87. The stock has a market cap of $177.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. AXQ Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

