The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Trading 6.3% Higher

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.77 and last traded at $31.74. Approximately 184,794 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 370,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Up 8.9 %

The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.00 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $1,812,483.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,516.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $29,998.32. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,479.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,812,483.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,536 shares of company stock worth $2,352,867 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

