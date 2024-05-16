The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

The China Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CHN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,575. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. The China Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Get The China Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The China Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The China Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 84,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,751 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The China Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 336,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,294 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,571,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 197,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of The China Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.