The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 62,039 shares of company stock worth $21,820,348 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.14.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $339.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,262,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $352.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.95. The stock has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

