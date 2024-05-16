The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Trading 4.6% Higher

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.29. Approximately 679,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,648,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reduced their target price on The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

The GEO Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $605.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The GEO Group

In other The GEO Group news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1,116.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,846,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,385 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,230,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth $11,113,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth $5,754,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Further Reading

