The Home Depot, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.25 (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Home Depot has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Home Depot has a dividend payout ratio of 54.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Home Depot to earn $16.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Home Depot stock traded down $5.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $342.73. 3,099,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,388,245. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.75. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $339.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. HSBC lowered their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.96.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

