The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGL opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71. The LGL Group has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $6.76.

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,403 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

