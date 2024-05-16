The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells $1,525,567.25 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $207.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $217.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $1,078,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 31.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,591 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 102.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,131,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Progressive by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

