The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Receives $105.60 Average PT from Brokerages

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Toro by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Toro by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC stock opened at $92.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.12 and a 200 day moving average of $89.40. Toro has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Toro will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Toro’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

