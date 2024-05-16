Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 13,086,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 30,538,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter worth $28,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
