Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.18 on Monday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 242,358 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $790,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

