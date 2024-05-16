Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TTD. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.01.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of TTD traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.55. 8,467,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,540,073. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $95.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,605,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 642,170 shares of company stock valued at $53,970,398 in the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after buying an additional 6,978,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,899,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,039,000 after buying an additional 517,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $255,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,861,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,593,000 after acquiring an additional 98,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.