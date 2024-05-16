Traders Purchase High Volume of Mr. Cooper Group Call Options (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 10,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,637% compared to the average volume of 284 call options.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,952,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,131,334.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,110. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.39. The stock had a trading volume of 156,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,428. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.34 and its 200-day moving average is $69.10. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $44.09 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COOP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

