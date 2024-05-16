Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRMB. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $220,255.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,771,371.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,093 shares of company stock worth $862,772 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Trimble has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average of $54.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

