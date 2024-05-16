Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TCOM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CLSA raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Shares of TCOM opened at $55.77 on Monday. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $55.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1,628.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,177,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,368,000 after buying an additional 1,109,727 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 90,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 187,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 99,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,172,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,927,000 after buying an additional 81,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

