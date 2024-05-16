Truist Financial Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS)

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00.

AGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $11.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $450.63 million, a PE ratio of 1,143.14 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 254.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

