TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Insider Sells $450,250.00 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) insider Douglas L. Soder sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,727.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TTM Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $18.39 on Thursday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -919.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth $773,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in TTM Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 176,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth about $649,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.