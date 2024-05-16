TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Shares Gap Up to $21.86

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.86, but opened at $22.73. TXO Partners shares last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 84,834 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TXO Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get TXO Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TXO Partners

TXO Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $693.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.24 million. TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 61.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 24,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $440,701.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,112,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,297,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,878 shares of company stock worth $2,149,284.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in TXO Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,591,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,114,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in TXO Partners by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 493,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 135,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in TXO Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,346,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

About TXO Partners

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.