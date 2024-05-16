U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) CEO Buys $19,970.73 in Stock

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) CEO George M. Bee purchased 3,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $19,970.73. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,060.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

U.S. Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:USAU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.38. 123,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,141. The company has a market cap of $50.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.19. U.S. Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $5.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Gold stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,266 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $90,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.23% of U.S. Gold as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Friday, March 1st.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

