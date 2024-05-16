Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.10)-($0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. Under Armour also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.180-0.210 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UAA. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Shares of UAA traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 41,301,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,153,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

