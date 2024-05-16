United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $149.25 and last traded at $149.18. Approximately 438,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,071,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

