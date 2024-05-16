United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in United Rentals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 31.4% in the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock traded down $31.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $681.14. 480,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,765. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.00 and a 12 month high of $732.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $683.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $603.33.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $600.79.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

