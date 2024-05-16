Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Unity Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $27.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $27.39.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

In other Unity Bancorp news, CEO James A. Hughes sold 1,156 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $31,535.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James A. Hughes sold 1,156 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $31,535.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,600 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $70,694.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $28,359.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unity Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 80.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.